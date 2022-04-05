 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Symphony hosting veterans photo project Thursday

The Billings Symphony seeks Veterans to join a community-wide project, "American Veteran: A Story Without Words."

On Thursday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, photographer and veteran Marcus “Doc” Cravens will be creating portraits of veterans at the Billings Symphony Offices, 2820 Second Ave. N.

The portraits will become part of a photographic essay to encourage new bonds between veterans and their communities. This collaboration is the first of a series with a focus on honoring the Billings veterans and expanding across Montana.

