Symphony hosting veterans photo project Thursday

The Billings Symphony seeks Veterans to join a community-wide project, "American Veteran: A Story Without Words."
On Thursday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, photographer and veteran Marcus “Doc” Cravens will be creating portraits of veterans at the Billings Symphony Offices, 2820 Second Ave. N.
The portraits will become part of a photographic essay to encourage new bonds between veterans and their communities. This collaboration is the first of a series with a focus on honoring the Billings veterans and expanding across Montana.