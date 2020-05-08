Symphony in the Park canceled; Summerfair moved online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Yellowstone Art Museum and the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale recently announced changes to this year’s Symphony in the Park and Summerfair. The organizations previously announced the joining of the annual events, which were planned to take place at Pioneer Park, June 26-28.

This year’s Symphony in the Park has been canceled.

Additionally, Summerfair has been moved from the park to an online event taking place June 22-28. More information is available at artmuseum.org/special-events/summerfair.

In a press release, organizers said the YAM will invite food trucks to park at the museum so community members may experience local culinary treats and the area.

The YAM will also partner with the Billings Symphony to bring music to the Summerfair website for attendees virtual listening pleasure.

The public is also invited to explore the symphony’s Connection Concerts, Symphony Favorites, and Billings Symphony Live online at billingssymphony.org.

