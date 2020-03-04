You are the owner of this article.
2 taken to hospital after 6-car pileup on Billings' South Side

Crash near PAYS

Two multi-car crashes near the Public Auction Yards sent two to the hospital and blocked traffic Wednesday during rush hour.

 MARI HALL, Billings Gazette

A multiple vehicle crash on Minnesota Avenue sent two people to the hospital and blocked eastbound traffic on First Avenue South Wednesday evening.

Two crashes involving three cars each occurred around 5:25 p.m. near the Public Auction Yards. The six cars involved rear-ended each other one right after the other in busy rush-hour traffic, according to Billings Police officer Brad Ross.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. About 13 people were involved in the crashes including five juveniles. Two people involved in the crash are being cited for following cars too closely, Ross said.

Eastbound traffic on First Avenue South was being redirected from Minnesota Avenue, and the scene was expected to be cleared by 7 p.m., Ross said.

