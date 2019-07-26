A two-car collision Friday evening blocked off westbound traffic on Central Avenue and sent four people to Billings hospitals.
The 30-year-old female driver of a gold Mercury sedan and the 50-year-old female driver of a silver Chrysler sedan, along with one passenger from each vehicle, were taken to a local hospital for injuries that did not appear life-threatening.
The gold Mercury heading westbound ran a red light on Central Avenue and hit the silver Chrysler turning eastward on Central Avenue from the Target parking lot, according to Billings police officer Aaron Edwards.
The collision occurred in the intersection of Central Avenue and Stewart Park Road around 7 p.m.
All passengers appeared to be wearing seat belts, and it's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The speed was unknown at the time, Edwards said.
Traffic citations were issued for the driver of the Mercury.