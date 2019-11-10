{{featured_button_text}}
Shooters shooting

Billings police were on the scene of a reported shooting at Shooters Casino and Sports Bar at 1600 Avenue D Saturday night. Billings police reported a 24-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance after being shot. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

One person was hospitalized and another person was arrested after a shooting at Billings bar Saturday night. 

At about 10:41 p.m. a 24-year-old was shot at Shooters Casino and Sports Bar at 1600 Avenue D. The Billings Police Department responded and the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, according to a BPD social media post written by Sgt. Glen Gunther.

At some point later in the night a 22-year-old woman was "found and arrested in connection with the shooting," according to the police information post. 

After the arrest was announced, Gunther wrote in a subsequent social media post that the investigation was ongoing but there was no public safety threat.

