A 17-year-old teen from Billings was shot multiple times early Monday morning along North 25th Street, according to the Billings Police Department.
Police are investigating the shooting, which was made public in a social media post published at about 4:30 a.m.
The teen had two gunshot wounds but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to BPD Sgt. Tina Hoeger. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The shooting was reported at about 3:19 a.m. on the 1000 block of North 25th Street. There was no public safety threat and the investigation was ongoing, Hoeger said in the social media post.
Multiple people have been shot in Billings in the last several days.
Saturday night a female victim injured in a shooting was taken to a local hospital with what at the time appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
That shooting was reported at about 10:46 p.m. in the area of Seventh Avenue South and South 27th Street.
Friday night a man was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound after he rear-ended a pickup truck near the intersection of Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail.
The driver who was hit went to check on the man behind him and found he had been shot. It was not immediately clear to police investigating Friday when the shot was fired. Police were investigating but did not consider the death suspicious Friday night.