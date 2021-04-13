Taylor Plain Bull dies in Wyoming prison ahead of sentencing for murder of ex-girlfriend

"Foul play is not suspected, however investigators with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were immediately contacted to conduct an independent investigation of the death," Blackburn wrote, adding that his office is fully cooperating with DCI investigators.

According to federal prosecutors Plain Bull had passed Goes Ahead south of Billings on his way to Pryor in a stolen truck when he turned around and chased her, eventually forcing her car into a ditch where it got stuck in the snow.

Goes Ahead had been in the car with her boyfriend and her and Plain Bull's 6-year-old daughter when Plain Bull shot out the windshield and then shot Goes Ahead before driving away with his daughter.

Plain Bull’s “version of what happened,” prosecutors wrote in their offer of proof, is that Goes Ahead accidentally drove into the ditch while attempting to pull over because she knew he was going to give her money.

When Goes Ahead’s boyfriend “started giving him grief,” he tried to pistol whip him but the gun fired instead, according to the government’s offer of proof.