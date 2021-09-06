Teachers unions sign agreement about masks in Billings Public Schools

Employees eligible to use days from the COVID Leave Bank include those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed into isolation; or have been directed by a health professional or agency to quarantine because of a close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19; or are living with or providing care for an immediate family member who has tested positive.

Also included in the agreement is that custodial maintenance and warehouse union members will get one additional masking break per shift of up to 15 minutes.

Under the agreement teachers are not required to perform both on-site instruction and remote or virtual learning. "Teachers may have access to remote instruction for a student who is temporarily removed from the classroom due to COVID-19 exposure," the agreement states. It goes on to state that "Certified staff will not be required to create dual platforms for quarantined students, but they will provide work that can be accomplished independently so that the student is as up to date as possible with classwork upon their return."