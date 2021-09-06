Teachers unions sign agreement about masks in Billings Public Schools

Billings Public Schools and the unions representing teachers and staff in the district signed off on a new memorandum of agreement last Friday that addresses masking requirements as well as some other issues related to COVID-19 in schools.
The new MOA acknowledges the authority of the district's masking requirements and also lays out a series of agreements, including formation of a COVID advisory masking committee to advise Superintendent Greg Upham, and that a COVID Leave Bank will be set up so that union members can draw from it under certain circumstances before having to use sick days.
The agreement replaces one signed in June which had included optional masking for union members. The new agreement will remain in effect until June 3, 2022.
The advisory committee will meet monthly and "will serve in an advisory capacity to the Superintendent," according to the agreement. The eight person committee will have two Billings Education Association members, one Billings Classified Education Association member and one Montana Federation of Public Employees member. Also on the committee will be two Billings health professionals, the superintendent, and one building administrator appointed by the superintendent.
The COVID Leave Bank agreed to in the MOA will begin with 500 days. Per the new agreement union members under specific circumstances who can provide medical documentation can use up to 10 days from the COVID Leave Bank before having to use their own sick leave.
Employees eligible to use days from the COVID Leave Bank include those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed into isolation; or have been directed by a health professional or agency to quarantine because of a close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19; or are living with or providing care for an immediate family member who has tested positive.
Also included in the agreement is that custodial maintenance and warehouse union members will get one additional masking break per shift of up to 15 minutes.
Under the agreement teachers are not required to perform both on-site instruction and remote or virtual learning. "Teachers may have access to remote instruction for a student who is temporarily removed from the classroom due to COVID-19 exposure," the agreement states. It goes on to state that "Certified staff will not be required to create dual platforms for quarantined students, but they will provide work that can be accomplished independently so that the student is as up to date as possible with classwork upon their return."
The agreement also addresses what support will be offered to teachers if the district were to shift to remote learning in the event of a temporary school or classroom closure. That includes the requirement that teachers get half a day of prep time in order to move their classroom to a remote setting each time there is a temporary closure of a classroom or school.
The district is also required to provide upon request the necessary equipment and supplies for remote instruction. Additionally, the agreement states that audio and video cameras installed for remote learning purposes will be used for teaching only, and that audio or video systems "shall not be used for disciplinary or evaluation purposes or for any other purpose other than teaching."
About 10 days before the new MOA was signed the Billings Education Association Board of Directors had issued a statement expressing frustration with Upham over what was characterized as his "disregard of teachers' voices and our contractual language."
The week before school started the BEA union had split with Upham over a proposed masking requirement affecting grades K-8. The superintendent had then announced that the school year would start with optional masking.
A few days later Upham reversed his decision and announced masks would be required. In announcing the policy he cited concerns over an outbreak on a Skyview sports team, growing numbers of school-age COVID-19 cases, hospital capacity and the infectiousness of the Delta variant. Earlier in the summer Upham had shifted the district's masking policy to optional, which took effect immediately in the district's summer school program.
Going into last week Yellowstone County has seen increased COVID-19 cases in its school age population for five straight weeks. For the week ending Aug. 28, the most recent for which county data is available, Yellowstone County reported 144 school-age COVID-19 cases, which more than doubled the previous week's total of 63 cases for the same age group.
The Billings Public Schools masking requirement has received support from the local medical community, including the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and St. John's United. Universal masking in schools to inhibit the spread of COVID-19 remains the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.