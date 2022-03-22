Teams from state DEQ and the EPA will begin sampling Billings Superfund site

State and federal inspectors will be in Billings this spring and summer to map out and evaluate the size and severity of a decades-old chemical plume moving underground west of downtown.

Starting this month, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be testing soil and air samples across an 855-acre oval that encompasses parts of downtown and west central Billings.

"What we're trying to figure out is exactly the extent of the situation," said Bridget Williams, a chemist with the EPA.

Solvents from old dry cleaning businesses in central and downtown Billings created an underground plume covering 855 acres and stretching for about three miles. Those solvents can evaporate into the air as a potentially cancerous vapor, affecting the properties sitting on top of the plume.

DEQ and EPA officials will perform specific testing of the air and soil in and around those properties above the plume. Roughly 2,700 structures, including businesses and homes, sit within the contaminated area.

"The sampling we're doing is pretty in-depth," Williams told the Billings City Council at its meeting Monday night.

Part of the air testing includes a silver urn-shaped device that hangs in the open where it can collect sample ambient air. The air and soil testing on private property will require permission from property owners before the DEQ or EPA can begin.

The first round of sampling will include 50 structures this spring; another 150 structures will be tested later this summer.

"With a plume this size, a lot of sampling is required," Williams said.

The contaminants act similarly to radon, which sits in the soil and then vaporizes into the air when it's disturbed. Removing the contaminants uses a process similar to radon mitigation, Williams said.

The Billings plume received federal Superfund status last fall; Montana recognized the plume that stretches around Montana Avenue and Cook Avenue as a Superfund site in 1992. It designated it as polluted to the point of needing long-term cleanup.

Testing by the DEQ and the EPA found elevated levels of tetrachloroethylene, otherwise known as PCE, in homes and businesses. The solvent, popular with dry cleaners throughout the 1980s as a powerful stain remover, is linked to liver and kidney effects and some cancers, according to the EPA.

The EPA filed a $10 million lawsuit in 2014 against Billings Laundry Co. and its subsidiary Big Sky Linen Supply, one of the three dry cleaners located within the plume. The two companies settled for $825,000, along with $705,000 related to insurance settlements.

The dry cleaning chemical plume is the second federally recognized Superfund site in Yellowstone County. A 580-acre site in Lockwood was added to the list in 2000 after benzene and chlorinated solvents used to clean truck trailers seeped into the groundwater. Cleanup of the soil is still ongoing.

