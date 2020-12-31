Tearoom brings Russian culture to Billings

Tim Hawkins has been seeing Eskendarova for Russian lessons for about a month, and said he’s learned about the Russian alphabet and pronunciation.

Those interested in taking lessons can sign up at Alissa’s.

“No time like the present with all the free time people have to try and pick up a new language," Hawkins said.

Eskendarova was born in Kurush, Russia and met her American husband in 2009. They moved to Montana and she quickly fell in love with the state. She soon found similarities between her home in Russia and Montana, including the people and the weather.

She’d like Americans to learn more about Russia.

“They’re both nice countries,” she said. “They should know more about each other.”

Opening a business amid the COVID-19 pandemic has had its ups and downs, but providing a place where someone can escape from reality for a while is Eskendarova’s goal.

She hopes that when more people feel comfortable going out business will pick up. But for now, the tearoom is a place where people can relax, she said.

“I’m still happy,” she said. “It makes me happy.”

