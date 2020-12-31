Tearoom brings Russian culture to Billings

Arisa Eskendarova opened her tearoom in Billings with the hope of teaching Montanans about Russian culture.
Alissa’s Russian House with Love at 1212 Grand Avenue opened in October, and offers desserts, coffee, tea and a place where anyone can learn the Russian language. Alissa is a nickname her family gave her in Russia.
“It’s a little piece of my homeland,” Eskendarova said.
The 1,200-square-foot tearoom is welcoming, with a mural of Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow on one wall, sets of Russian nesting dolls and tea cup table centerpieces. Starting after the new year, the tearoom will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Eskendarova offers baked goods and a variety of teas including Russian tea, which is a recipe of black tea, wild berries, and a unique blend of flowers. In Russia, tea is enjoyed in the afternoons with friends or family.
“It’s a nice tradition,” she said.
Eskendarova hopes to serve Russian meals in the future, but for now she has a few employees helping her make Russian and American pastries, cakes, coffee drinks and more. Attached to the tearoom is 1212 Boutique, where she sells second-hand clothing and thrift items.
She also holds Russian language classes for about 10 people once a week. It’s about teaching Montanans about her culture, Eskendarova said.
Tim Hawkins has been seeing Eskendarova for Russian lessons for about a month, and said he’s learned about the Russian alphabet and pronunciation.
Those interested in taking lessons can sign up at Alissa’s.
“No time like the present with all the free time people have to try and pick up a new language," Hawkins said.
Eskendarova was born in Kurush, Russia and met her American husband in 2009. They moved to Montana and she quickly fell in love with the state. She soon found similarities between her home in Russia and Montana, including the people and the weather.
She’d like Americans to learn more about Russia.
“They’re both nice countries,” she said. “They should know more about each other.”
Opening a business amid the COVID-19 pandemic has had its ups and downs, but providing a place where someone can escape from reality for a while is Eskendarova’s goal.
She hopes that when more people feel comfortable going out business will pick up. But for now, the tearoom is a place where people can relax, she said.
“I’m still happy,” she said. “It makes me happy.”
Montana grocers Town and Country Foods will set up shop in the West Park Promenade storefront vacated by Lucky's Market earlier this year.