Ted Cruz stumps in Billings for Montana Republicans

A senate race in a statistical dead heat has brought another national political figure to Montana as the state's Republicans hustle to get out the vote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spent 30 minutes Thursday morning speaking to a group of roughly 75 voters at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, imploring them to vote for Sen. Steve Daines and to hand in their ballots and make sure their friends and family do the same.

"Your state is a battleground," Cruz told the crowd. "This is a battle for the whole country."

He spoke on behalf of Daines and other prominent Republican candidates, including Rep. Greg Gianforte, who's running for governor; Matt Rosendale, who's running for Congress; state superintendent of public instruction Elsie Arntzen, who's running for reelection; and Troy Downing, who's running for state auditor.

All of the candidates spoke to the crowd and each emphasized how close many of the races were in Montana, urging them to vote and encourage those around them to vote.

This story will be updated.

