TEDxBillings events planned

A group of local business professionals will present TEDxBillings at the Babcock Theatre from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The event will feature 16 presenters from the Billings community. This year’s theme is “Inspiration Under the Big Sky: Staying True to our Roots While Developing Our Future.”
Per TED Inc. directive, only 100 tickets will be sold to the main event at the Babcock. An additional 100 tickets will be sold for a satellite site, The Pub Station, where the event will be livestreamed. TEDxBillings will provide opportunities to engage in meaningful discussion, gain inspiration, and connect to the local community.
Of the 16 presenters, the following four headliners have been announced:
- Tim Pollard, founder and CEO of Oratium and the author of The Compelling Communicator.
- Chrissy Pratt, executive director of Elephation, a nonprofit dedicated to consulting elephant organizations on improving the lives and welfare of elephants in care through science and compassion.
- Sherry Winn, founder of The Winning Leadership Co., a two-time Olympian, National Basketball Coach of the Year, and an three-time Amazon best selling author.
- William Henry, founder of Be Better World, an anti-bullying campaign, and owner of the Big Sky Ballin’ sports organization as well as several other local small businesses.
The other presenters have been selected and will be announced periodically on TEDxBillings’ social media sites, according to a press release from the organization.
In addition to the main event, three Salon Events will occur prior to the main event in February, Each Salon Event will allow ticket holders an intimate sneak-peak of the headline speakers as well as unique networking opportunities. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets to the Salon Events cost $20 each. The first event is scheduled to take place at The Post at Billings Depot from 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 3.
For more information, go to tedxbillings.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.