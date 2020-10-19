Teen admits assault after breaking leg of Billings officer

The 15-year-old boy accused of striking a police officer with his car in February and breaking the officer's leg has pleaded guilty.

John Tsosie, who was charged in Yellowstone County District Court, waived his right to argue for the case to be sent to youth court on Monday and pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer. He was 14 years old when the incident took place.

Prosecutors had originally charged Tsosie with attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment.

The new charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, but defense attorneys could argue for an exception to that minimum, based on their client’s age.

In his admission, Tsosie and his attorneys said he was intoxicated around 1 a.m. on Feb. 15 and was attempting to flee at the time he struck Officer Jeremiah Adams, dragging him for several feet and breaking his leg.

Tsosie had been a passenger in the vehicle earlier in the night, and police had attempted to stop it multiple times in connection with a report of a runaway juvenile. Five girls between ages 13 and 16 were also in the vehicle that night.