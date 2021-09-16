Teen found after Amber Alert issued in Roosevelt County

A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.
The Amber Alert that went out Thursday at about 12:45 p.m. alleged that 15-year-old Dana Lee Johnston had been assaulted by multiple people Wednesday night before being dragged into a pickup truck.
Johnston, was described in an Amber Alert as a Native American female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and had last been seen wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans.
Johnston's alleged abductor was identified in the Amber Alert as Cheri Granbois, a 21-year-old man believed to have been driving a black Dodge pickup with a toolbox and Montana license plate CEY619.
Both the vehicle description and license plate number were included in a second Amber Alert issued at around 3 p.m. At around 4:20 p.m., the sheriff's office announced on social media that Johnston had been found.
After she was found, the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office continued to request that anyone with information about Johnston's alleged abduction call county dispatch at 406-653-6240.
The first Amber Alert issued for Johnston described how Wednesday night she was assaulted by "two unidentified females" before Granbois allegedly dragged her into the back of a pickup truck.
Speaking shortly after the alert was issued, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said that Fort Peck tribal law enforcement were handling the investigation and the assistance of his office had not yet been requested.
A call to a Fort Peck criminal investigator seeking more details on the circumstances surrounding Johnston's assault was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.