Teen found after Amber Alert issued in Roosevelt County

A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

The Amber Alert that went out Thursday at about 12:45 p.m. alleged that 15-year-old Dana Lee Johnston had been assaulted by multiple people Wednesday night before being dragged into a pickup truck.

Johnston, was described in an Amber Alert as a Native American female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and had last been seen wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans.

Johnston's alleged abductor was identified in the Amber Alert as Cheri Granbois, a 21-year-old man believed to have been driving a black Dodge pickup with a toolbox and Montana license plate CEY619.

Both the vehicle description and license plate number were included in a second Amber Alert issued at around 3 p.m. At around 4:20 p.m., the sheriff's office announced on social media that Johnston had been found.