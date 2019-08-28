{{featured_button_text}}
Jefferson fire

The Billings Fire Department battles a fire that destroyed a house at 104 Jefferson Street at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Senior High freshman Giovonne Pacheco discovered the fire and alerted his family and carried his disabled brother from the burning house.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A fire that burned during the night on the South Side of Billings spread from a detached garage and into a house on Jefferson Street, but a teenager living in the house got everyone out safely.

Jefferson fire

Senior High freshman Giovonne Pacheco, right, discovered a fire in the garage, alerted his family and carried his disabled brother from the burning house. " I had him over my shoulder," he said. The family had kicked someone out of their garage the previous night and he went to check when a yard light went on and discovered the fire. "I ran back to make sure everyone was OK and the windows exploded in my face. The flames were just coming at me."

The cause of the fire on the 100 block of Jefferson Street remains under investigation, according to a Billings Fire Department press release issued shortly before 11 a.m. The fire was reported at about 3:09 a.m.

Three or four people were in the house when the fire began, according to Battalion Chief Jason Lyons. No injuries were reported in the fire, Lyon said.

Jefferson fire

The Billings Fire Department battles a fire that destroyed a house at 104 Jefferson Street at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Senior High freshman Giovonne Pacheco discovered the fire and alerted his family and carried his disabled brother from the burning house.

An estimate from Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain put property and content losses at $100,000. The property is insured but its contents are not, McLain's press release says. The fire caused "heavy damage to the detached garage, outside of the house and dining room." The rest of the house had moderate fire damage, McLain wrote.

A Billings Gazette photographer spoke with a teenager on scene who said he was the one to help get his family out of the house after he spotted the fire. Billings Senior freshman Giovonne Pacheco said that he carried his brother out of the house over his shoulder.

"I had him over my shoulder," he said. "I ran back to make sure everyone was OK and the windows exploded in my face. The flames were just coming at me."

Jefferson fire

The Billings Fire Department battles a fire that destroyed a house at 104 Jefferson Street at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Senior High freshman Giovonne Pacheco discovered the fire and alerted his family and carried his disabled brother from the burning house.

It took about an hour for firefighters to contain the blaze. At some point during the firefighting effort someone stole a bag of firefighting equipment from a department vehicle and took off, Lyon said.

A Facebook post to the Billings Fire Fighters page described the stolen equipment as a radio, mask bag and gloves.

Jefferson fire

Fire line tape surrounds a house at 104 Jefferson Street after a fire at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Senior High freshman Giovonne Pacheco discovered the fire and alerted his family and carried his disabled brother from the burning house.

When firefighters arrived the fire activity was primarily on the west side of the property, Lyon said.

The fire did not threaten nearby properties, according to the Battalion Chief. Firefighters were continuing to work the scene of the fire until about 7 a.m. Yellow fire line tape was strung up across Jefferson Street at its intersection with Roosevelt Avenue in front of the house that burned.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
11
0

Tags

Locations

Night Reporter

General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.