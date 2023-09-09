Teens throwing beers off a balcony in downtown Billings early Saturday morning apparently escalated to a wreck that put several people in the hospital.

One teen, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department, and four others were hospitalized when two vehicles collided at an intersection near First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Officers responded to a call of someone tossing beer cans from the parking garage on the 300 block of North 26th Street at around 3 a.m. When police arrived, five teenagers tried driving away from the scene in a Chevy, according to statements from officers following the crash.

When the Chevy reached the intersection of Third Avenue North and North 27th Street, per BPD, the 15-year-old driver allegedly drove through a red light and struck a Subaru. The collision totaled both vehicles. The driver of the Subaru and three passengers from the Chevy were taken to the hospital.

Intoxicated driving is suspected to be a factor in half of all fatal wrecks in Montana so far this year, according to preliminary data from Montana Highway Patrol. Although there have been several crashes in downtown Billings this year suspected to be caused by drunk driving, including a van tearing through an entrance to the Billings Public Library in May, DUI offenses in Billings have been trending downward over the past decade, according to BPD data. Last year ended with 493 offenses tracked by the department, nearly 100 less DUI offenses than in 2021.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the downtown intersection where the wreck occurred was cleared and open to traffic. BPD did not immediately respond to calls regarding the condition of those injured in the crash.