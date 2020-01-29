Teen taken to hospital after being hit by car in front of Billings Senior High

A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a car hit her near Senior High School, according to the Billings Police Department.
The girl was walking along a crosswalk at the intersection of Fifth Street West and Grand Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning when a car didn't stop for her and hit her, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley in an email.
The 27-year-old woman driving the car was cited, and the girl was taken to a local hospital. Wooley said he couldn't comment on the the girl's injuries, but noted that the BPD serious injury crash team is not investigating.