Teen who died after being shot Sunday identified

The 15-year-old boy who died after being shot during an altercation at Castle Rock Park in Billings Sunday morning has been identified as Khoen R. Parker.

Information from the autopsy is not being released because the investigation is ongoing, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a Monday press release.

The boy was shot at about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Billings Heights park and soon after was dropped off at a hospital where he later died.

Police had responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:10 a.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution Avenue in the Heights. When police arrived they found no one there involved, investigators said. They later were contacted by the hospital saying a teenager had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

The incident apparently involved a disturbance between multiple parties. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 657-8200. The identification of the teen will not be made public until after an autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The shooting comes the day after an off-duty Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured by an apparent bullet fragment fired by a suspect during a confrontation. The deputy was with several off-duty Billings Police officers socializing at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino at 905 Grand Avenue in Billings. During a confrontation with a man in the parking lot of the business, a shot was apparently fired by the man who drove away with police in pursuit, rolling his car near the 1200 block of Grand.

