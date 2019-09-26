A 16-year-old boy teen injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car traveling north at 4th Avenue North and North 30th Street, according to Billings Police.
Lt. Brandon Wooley said the teen was crossing at the intersection around 2:15 p.m. and was hit by a small SUV turning onto 4th Avenue North from North 30th Street.
A 57-year-old Billings woman driving the car was cited.
The teen was taken to a Billings hospital with minor injuries after the low-speed collision, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Traffic traveling north on 4th Avenue North was restricted to one lane until the scene was cleared.
BPD, the Billings Fire Department, and AMR responded.