A teenager was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning after a car she was in crashed into an embankment off Rimrock Road.
The car was traveling east on Rimrock when it went off the roadway and into an embankment at 60th St. W. and Rimrock Road, according to Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden.
Three teenagers, one male and two females, were in the car and police believe a fourth teen ran away. Winden said it’s unknown who the driver was.
You have free articles remaining.
All three occupants were taken to a Billings hospital with one 16-year-old girl sustaining the most serious injuries, Winden said. The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Traffic is being diverted and Rimrock Road is closed between 54th St. W and 62nd St. W. Winden said that drivers should expect delays.
The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed and alcohol are factors.