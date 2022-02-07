Teen's death suspicious, Billings Police say

Billing Police said Monday they are treating as suspicious the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found Sunday morning.

Police were called to the first block of Swords Lane in the Billings Heights Sunday about 4:48 a.m., said Lt. Brandon Wooley. They found a 20-year-old man there with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital.

About two hours later, officers were dispatched to the Country Inn and Suites at 231 Main Street for a welfare check regarding a male who possibly shot himself.

A 16-year-old boy was found there dead from an apparent gunshot, said Wooley. Both the 20-year-old and the 16-year-old apparently knew each other.

“Investigative efforts are focused on determining whether the fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if there was criminal involvement,” Police said in a Monday press release. There have been no charges or arrests. Investigators have interviewed several witnesses.

The BPD is not looking for any other persons involved or suspects related to the investigation. Detectives with the Investigations Division are actively investigating. The identity of the 16-year-old will be released by the Coroner’s office pending autopsy and notification of family.

The death is at least the fourth homicide in Billings this year.

On Jan. 25, two men were found shot to death on the Billings South Side. A third man was found critically injured at the scene and was taken to a hospital.

A few days later, a 15-year-old boy was killed in the Heights. No charges have so far been filed in any of the cases.

Last year, BPD launched its first homicide investigation Jan. 11, which resulted in a 21-year-old man being sentenced this month to 75 years in the custody of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for killing his mother.

In 2020, officers launched their first homicide investigation in April after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a South Side home. The year 2021 ended with nine homicides, down from the record-setting 22 the previous year.

