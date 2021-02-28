Teens hospitalized with serious injuries after Saturday pileup crash; MHP still seeking information

Alongside everything else that she went through Saturday, a new vehicle is a major concern for Ainsworth, who said she was feeling panicked at having no reliable transportation. She has three children under the age of 5, and wasn't sure how she would manage to get them to school, get to the grocery store and continue making regularly scheduled medical appointments her boyfriend has to treat his cancer.

Ainsworth said she lost her job in December due to COVID-19 and doesn't have the means to replace the vehicle or rent one as she waits out the weeks she expects it to take before her insurance is able to help. She was also treated at a local hospital for bruising and soreness from the crash.

Part of Ainsworth's day on Sunday was spent scouring social media trying to find the people that had helped her so that she could offer her thanks. Ainsworth and her children were eventually able to get out of the car and get safely off the bridge.

She credited Billings resident Ryan Doran with helping get her and the kids out of the car. Doran, 39, had been headed to the West End when the crashes began just before noon. Amid the many pictures circulating from the crash include photos of a blue truck hanging over the edge of the bride. Doran said that in some of those photos his white Subaru Outback is visible.