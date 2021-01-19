Teepee erected on Sacrifice Cliff as part of national 'moment of unity and remembrance'

People from the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Pretty Shield Foundation erected a teepee at Sacrifice Cliff on Tuesday as part of a national "moment of unity and remembrance" to lives lost to COVID-19.

The teepee was linked to a national event that was part of the inauguration ceremonies of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

The event in Washington, D.C. featured the lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the illumination of buildings and ringing of church bells. The program emphasized the importance of looking back and remembering the lives lost to COVID-19.

The lighting of the teepee on Sacrifice Cliff honored those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and those lost to another pandemic brought almost two centuries ago to our Native lands.

The sacred site is named to honor the 15 Crow warriors who rode horses over the cliff to their deaths after returning from a scouting mission to find their loved ones and friends among the dead at a tribal camp nearly wiped out by a smallpox outbreak in the mid-19th century, and two Crow warriors where the White Horse Went Down. Distraught and overcome with grief, the warriors put blinders on their horses and rode them off the sandstone cliffs to their deaths.