Teepee rock rings on Billings Rims continue to grow

Elecia Enemy Hunter, a freshman at Lodge Grass High School, has always been interested in art and loves to draw and paint. When she heard that people were painting rocks and placing them around the teepees on the Billings Rims to memorialize lost loved ones, she wanted to join in.
“I was really interested because I had lost some people I had really cared about,” Enemy Hunter said. “I thought it would be good and pretty cool to do that so I could remember them.”
The rocks, many bearing the names of loved ones lost or sickened during the past year, are part of a project by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Pretty Shield Foundation.
The project "Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope" displayed seven lodges as a memorial and symbol of hope and unity for the future. The lodges remained at the park from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3 and became a popular destination of visitors.
Organizers intended to leave the rings and encourage people to place rocks along the lodges.
Since then, the teepee rings have continued to grow with flowers, ribbons, and stones embellished with paintings and names. As of Saturday, there were approximately 1,300 rocks placed at the rings.
Enemy Hunter, 15, of Wyola, painted and left a stone last week for one of her middle school teachers who died in November.
“I felt sad, but I thought of positive feelings that she’s alright now, she’s in a better place and she’s somewhere peaceful,” Enemy Hunter said of her teacher.
She left another rock for her dog, Blu, who died last year. Enemy Hunter decorated the rock with a paw print, which rests alongside several other stones dedicated to lost “rez dogs.”
Terry Lee, who has been volunteering for the installation, has gotten requests to place stones for people from across the country. That shouldn't come as a surprise.
In December following the installation of the lodges, people from across the country, and internationally from Australia, Canada and Scotland, reached out with words of support, hope and healing.
“It was overwhelming that this brought unity to all people. This was unexpected but was wonderful,” William Snell Jr., told The Billings Gazette in December. Snell organized the event.
Lee said about a half-dozen people have contacted her from out of state to request she paint a rock for a loved one.
“It’s hard because you want to do them proud,” Lee said. “It’s a very rewarding way to spend a little bit of time.”
Typically, she’ll ask folks if there was something their loved one particularly liked, or a unique interest or trait that she can incorporate into the stone's design.
“A friend in Denver was a very big Broncos fan so I painted his rock in bright orange, and put his name in a blue color,” she explained.
For a woman in Seattle who had recently lost her mother, Lee painted a pink stone with a hummingbird in the center.
Going forward
While organizers had hoped the circles could stay up permanently, the Billings Parks and Recreation Department said has a written policy that decorations can only stay up for about two weeks in cemeteries and public parks like on the Rims.
For example, two weeks after Memorial Day, flags, flowers and other items are usually cleaned up from gravesites so as to not encumber the cemetery's maintenance.
That area of Swords Parks is periodically mowed and occasionally used as overflow parking spaces.
“So having those rocks there creates a hazard,” said Superintendent of Parks Mike Pigg.
Pigg said the rocks have stayed longer than two weeks because the park staff was mindful of the significance of the teepee rings.
“Some of the rocks were really elaborate and beautiful,” he said.
Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski said Saturday that he plans to meet with members of the Parks Department before any rocks are removed to talk about their impact for the department.
Kukulski said he would like to find a way to work with the project's organizers.
"We certainly would like to honor this part of our heritage and work with them long term," he said.