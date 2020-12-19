Teepees erected on Rims to honor those who have died as well as provide beacon of hope

William Snell’s record for erecting a teepee is just under 14 minutes. It’s a bit more complicated in the winter, he said, but in a little more than five hours on Saturday, seven teepees were standing tall atop the Billings Rimrocks, their white canvas taut against the winter winds moving across the snowy prairie.

“It was something we wanted to do during the summer,” said Snell, a member of the Apsáalooke Nation who helped coordinate the project through the Pretty Shell Foundation and Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council. “Putting lodges up in the winter is not an easy thing.”

COIVD-19 has complicated efforts to bring forth this installation, but Snell and others involved decided to erect the lodges before the end of the year as a remembrance of those who have died and a sign to the community that there is hope.

“The intent behind it is to put them up as a symbol or a reminder of the struggle that people are going through,” said Snell. “In many ways, the pandemic that is occurring, it’s affected all people, all generations.”