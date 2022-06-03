Tennessee man faces assault charges after South Side shooting

A Tennessee man is facing assault charges in connection to a South Side shooting earlier this week that put another man in the hospital.

Brian Dwayne Hicks, 45, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County District Court. Hicks’s arrest Tuesday was the latest in a series of gun-related crimes that stretched county and city law enforcement thin over the weekend and into this week. Hicks allegedly shot a man early Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the area of Garden Avenue and Thicket Lane early Tuesday morning, according to charging documents. They spoke with two men at a Billings hospital, one of whom had a gunshot wound in his leg.

The uninjured man, identified in court documents with the initials S.J., told deputies that he was called earlier that night by a friend. She said a man, later identified as Hicks, was at her home and making her feel unsafe. S.J. went to her home, where she lived with her husband on Garden Avenue. When S.J. arrived, he met with the woman, her husband, Hicks and the man who was later shot. Hicks was apparently complaining that a bag of his had been taken and he wanted help finding it.

S.J. agreed to drive Hicks around the area in a sedan to look for the bag, and the man who Hicks believed had taken it, charging documents said. The man that allegedly would be shot by Hicks rode with them. When S.J. saw Hicks watching porn on his phone, he became annoyed and told Hicks to get out of the car. Hicks refused, allegedly brandishing a semi-automatic pistol and placing it on the car seat.

Everyone got out of the car, court documents said, and S.J. told police that he saw Hicks walk away from the vehicle. As S.J. and the other passenger switched seats, Hicks then turned and fired two shots, which struck the passenger in the leg, charges allege. S.J. sprayed bear mace at Hicks, and as the two drove away, court documents said Hicks continued to fire rounds at the car.

Deputies found Hicks walking along Interstate 90 about a mile away from where the shooting occurred. Investigators found a black backpack in the backyard of a residence in the area of the shooting later that same day. Hicks was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on May 31.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told the Gazette that no firearm has been found in connection to the shooting. The injured man suffered a broken femur, court documents said. County investigators also documented gunfire damage to the sedan, including a bullet hole in the middle of the backseat. Their investigation is still ongoing.

Hicks made his initial appearance in court before District Judge Colette Davies on Thursday. Davies set bond at $25,000, and Hicks was still in custody at YCDF as of Friday afternoon.

Tuesday morning’s shooting followed several calls involving firearms that drew a heavy law enforcement presence over the previous few days. Those included a teenager allegedly firing rifle shots as he rode in a car in the city’s North Side, a hostage situation and armed standoff in the Heights and Billings police shooting a man dead late Monday night near North Park. Going into the month of June, the Billings Police Department is 19 officers short, all of them on administrative leave following police shootings that killed two men.

If convicted of either count of assault with a weapon, Hicks could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison and fined up to $50,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.