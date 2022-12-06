Testing of Billings Superfund site identifies pockets of high concentration contaminants

Teams from the state Department of Environmental Quality have tested soil and air around the underground chemical plume in central and downtown Billings, identifying some of the most seriously contaminated spots.

The plume, which roughly follows Central Avenue in midtown Billings to Montana Avenue in downtown, was declared a Superfund site by the federal Environmental Protection Agency last year. The state declared it a Superfund site in 1992.

Investigators over the summer found pockets of the highest concentration of chemicals in an area that stretched diagonally from about 8th Street West at Central Avenue to 1st Street West at Broadwater Avenue.

Solvents from old dry cleaning businesses in central and downtown Billings created the underground plume. The entire plume covers roughly 855 acres, stretching for about three miles from Central and S. Plainview Street on the west to N. 20th Street and 1st Avenue South on the east.

DEQ and EPA officials spent the spring and summer performing specific testing of the air and soil in and around those properties above the plume. Roughly 2,700 structures, including businesses and homes, sit within the contaminated area.

Teams sampled the general indoor air from 50 structures, sampled the air from beneath an additional 140 structures, collected 115 soil samples in the area and another 95 samples from utility corridors like sewer and stormwater lines.

Finally, they monitored groundwater from 120 wells they had placed earlier this year.

All the sampling helped them identify the pockets of concentration along the corridor between Central and Broadwater avenues.

Teams will be back at again this year, taking more air and soil samples and testing the groundwater from the 120 wells.

Once officials identify the extent of the contamination along the plume they'll be able to put together a plan to remediate the spill, after which they can begin the cleanup.

DEQ and EPA officials will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Broadwater Elementary School, 415 Broadwater Ave., to explain what they've found so far and what's next as they continue to test.

The solvents for which they're testing can evaporate into the air as a potentially cancerous vapor, affecting the properties sitting on top of the plume. The contaminants act similarly to radon, which sits in the soil and then vaporizes into the air when it's disturbed. Removing the contaminants often uses a process similar to radon mitigation.

The Billings plume received federal Superfund status in 2021 after Montana had recognized the plume that stretches around Montana Avenue and Cook Avenue as a state Superfund site in 1992. It designated it as polluted to the point of needing long-term cleanup.

Testing by the DEQ and the EPA found elevated levels of tetrachloroethylene, otherwise known as PCE, in homes and businesses. The solvent, popular with dry cleaners throughout the 1980s as a powerful stain remover, is linked to liver and kidney health issues and to some cancers, according to the EPA.

The EPA filed a $10 million lawsuit in 2014 against Billings Laundry Co. and its subsidiary Big Sky Linen Supply, one of the three dry cleaners located within the plume. The two companies settled for $825,000, along with $705,000 related to insurance settlements.

The dry cleaning chemical plume is the second federally recognized Superfund site in Yellowstone County. A 580-acre site in Lockwood was added to the list in 2000 after benzene and chlorinated solvents used to clean truck trailers seeped into the groundwater. Cleanup of the soil is still ongoing.