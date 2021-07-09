Testing... Testing... Local performers help staff prepare to reopen Alberta Bair Theater

The first music to resound through Alberta Bair Theater since COVID-19 shuttered venues and halted tours from coast to coast was a bit like a dream. Through the new sound system, D-DAT mingled trumpet with licks of jazz and funk and a searing vocal score.

The four-piece hip hop group from the southwest played in May to fewer than 100 people in a theater built to house more than 1,400. So began the slow progression of performance arts returning to Billings.

“It was so wonderful to have live performance again,” said Jan Dietrich, ABT executive director. She oversaw a $13.6 million renovation to the aging facility that began in April 2019. "Everyone’s desire to get back in and to see it and to be a part of it … just to be back in the theater again and their reaction has been wonderful.”

D-DAT were the only group from the postponed 2020 season that remained on the books, a familiar story for arts organizations that saw their entire year of programming fold due to the pandemic. Now, with the renovation complete and the live entertainment industry on the upswing, ABT is just about to have its grand debut.