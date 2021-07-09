Testing... Testing... Local performers help staff prepare to reopen Alberta Bair Theater

The first music to resound through Alberta Bair Theater since COVID-19 shuttered venues and halted tours from coast to coast was a bit like a dream. Through the new sound system, D-DAT mingled trumpet with licks of jazz and funk and a searing vocal score.
The four-piece hip hop group from the southwest played in May to fewer than 100 people in a theater built to house more than 1,400. So began the slow progression of performance arts returning to Billings.
“It was so wonderful to have live performance again,” said Jan Dietrich, ABT executive director. She oversaw a $13.6 million renovation to the aging facility that began in April 2019. "Everyone’s desire to get back in and to see it and to be a part of it … just to be back in the theater again and their reaction has been wonderful.”
D-DAT were the only group from the postponed 2020 season that remained on the books, a familiar story for arts organizations that saw their entire year of programming fold due to the pandemic. Now, with the renovation complete and the live entertainment industry on the upswing, ABT is just about to have its grand debut.
The 2021-22 season kicks off with a gala celebration featuring Kristin Chenoweth on Sept. 18, a date that's been rescheduled three times. The rest of the season, which was announced in late June, is sprinkled with diverse arts events, including author David Sedaris, a Japanese taiko drumming group, Zimbabwean singers, an Estonian philharmonic choir, and the return of International Guitar night among live dance and theater.
The season feels like a triumph after such a difficult year for live entertainment. Touring acts are just starting to emerge from hiatus, and many of the acts on the 2021-22 season were holdovers from the year prior.
Jody Grant, programming and marketing director for the theater, said the hardest part of locking down the 2021-22 season was securing Broadway shows. Typically, the ABT presents four Broadway productions a year, and they’ve booked half that.
“I was super happy to get those two, because they are just not touring yet in markets our size,” said Grant.
A (not so) full house
At full capacity, the ABT can seat just over 1,400 people. Until the grand opening in September, events are limited and tickets are reserved for theater "stakeholders," defined as donors, those who assisted with the renovations, and past ticket purchasers, said Dietrich.
Such smaller events — what Dietrich describes as test shows — help staff and volunteers prepare for full capacity. Since that initial performance, Rimrock Hot Club, a local group performing music in the style of French/Romani jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt and a dance group from New York has performed at the theater.
“Not only is it testing our technical systems, but it’s just as important that we test our front-of-house systems,” said Dietrich. From new points of sale in the concession stands to an updated ticketing system and a new layout for ushers, plenty has changed. “We’re just making sure everything is working property before we are on sale to the public.”
On July 30, Billings-based songwriter Gildahouse will perform in a thank you event for contractors, construction crews, architects, and others involved in reconstruction of the building. Then in August, Yellowstone Repertory Theater will stage “The Children.”
Originally staged in 2020, the theater production was halted after three performances due to COVID-19. “It’s such a great opportunity for us to put some closure on our work for that show,” said Craig Huisenga, artistic director and co-founder of YRT. Shifting the production to ABT’s stage will be a challenge, however, as the first run took place in the intimate Black Box at NOVA Theater.
Grant, who has arranged for local groups to perform at the theater, did so with the intent to test out different styles of events. The theater’s renovations — designed to hold larger productions and provide audiences a more superior experience with improved sound and facilities — comes with a litany of new protocols.
Lighting for dance groups and live music varies, for instance. And there was plenty to learn about the sound system. During the D’DAT concert, staff discovered speakers were not pointed the proper way, so it created uneven sound pockets in the theater.
“I feel relived more than anything else,” said Grant. “There is nothing like the synergy created by live performers. To get artists on stage and audiences back in the theater is very hopeful.”
2021-22 Season
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of Nobuntu, which begins at 3 p.m. and the Carole King musical, which begins at 8 p.m. More information is online at albertabairtheater.org.
Sept. 21: John Driskell Hopkins Band, featuring multi-instrumentalist and songwriter for the Zac Brown Band, John Driskell Hopkins, and his six-piece band.
Oct. 1: Quarteto Nuevo, an energetic ensemble that merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin, and jazz into a melding of ancient and contemporary grooves.
Oct. 28: National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry, featuring four decades of work by wildlife photographer Brian Skerry as he explores the world's oceans, capturing “the soul of the sea” for National Geographic.
Nov. 6: Raul Midón, an accomplished solo artist, was born in New Mexico and educated in the jazz program of the University of Miami. He has released 10 studio albums and collaborated with such heroes as Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, and Bill Withers, along with contributing to recordings by Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.
Dec. 2: The Simon & Garfunkel Story, an immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the journey shared by folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, featuring projection photos, original film footage, and a live band performing hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and more.
Dec. 15: Santa Saves Christmas, a production featuring Santa and his merry band of helpers who happen to be cirque performers and singers. Sing along to favorite holiday songs and help Santa and his friends find joy and happiness to save the holiday season.
Dec. 31: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, a group formed in the early 90s in Ventura by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.
Jan. 28: National Geographic Live: View From Above with Terry Virts, showcases the perspective of astronaut Terry Virts from the International Space Station, where he installed the Cupola module, providing an unprecedented 360-degree view from the station. He made good use of the Cupola, taking more photographs than any astronaut who came before.
Feb. 2: “What the Day Owes to The Night,” a performance choreographed by Hervé Koubi, is a highly physical and fluid work defying gravity for 13 male virtuoso dancers from Algeria and Morocco. The performance combines capoeira, martial arts, urban and contemporary dance with powerful imagery evocative of Orientalist paintings and stone filigree of Islamic architecture with music that is a combination of Sufi sounds interpreted by The Kronos Quartet, music by Hamza El Din from Egypt and excerpts of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Passion.
Feb. 18: The Choir of Man, an international sensation is on its third U.S. tour. Featuring "adrenaline-packed powerhouse vocals, hair-raising harmonies, and foot-stomping choreography," nine singers present radio hits, classic rock, pub tunes, folk, Broadway, and more – all set in a working pub.
Feb. 24: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, founded in 1981, features a choir whose repertoire extends from Gregorian chant and baroque to the music of the 21st century, with a special focus on the work of Estonian composers, such as Arvo Pärt.
Feb. 26: International Guitar Night returns for its 22 year of touring the United States. For the 2022 tour, three guitarists from the COVID-postponed lineup return: Lulo Reinhardt, Germany’s Latin Swing Master (joined by Stephanie Jones, contemporary classical guitarist from Australia); Alexandr Misko, two-hand tapper from Russia; and Eleonora “Lele” Strino, jazz guitarist and vocalist from Italy.
March 2: Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, featuring the classic tale of Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners as they embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Featuring songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.
March 6: Nobuntu, the female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira and dance.
March 18: National Geographic Live: Untamed with Felipe DeAndrade, featuring filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, who was raised in poverty, surrounded by addiction and abuse. He felt voiceless, but related to animals because they too were voiceless and fell in love with photography as a way to tell their stories.
March 19: The British Invasion is an immersive multi-media show that puts the viewer front and center of pop culture history. Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion, and headlines; all while a full, live band performs all of the hits of the 60s; the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world.
March 27: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, brings the life of chart-topping music legend to life, from her days as Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah, who fought her way into the record business as a teenager. This musical tells the story of King’s rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
March 30: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live combines the magic talents of Blagg with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take audiences on a journey of interactive magic. Witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more.
April 1: Aquila Theatre: Shakespeare’s Macbeth sets the stage for one of Shakespeare’s most influential contributions to world literature. Aquila Theatre breathes new life and vigorous dramatic fire into this powerful commentary on unchecked ambition and power.
April 25: An Evening With David Sedaris, one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers and master of satire, returns to the ABT. His new book, “The Best of Me,” is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays. This October, he’ll release his second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020).
April 29: TAIKOPROJECT, founded in 2000 by a group of taiko drummers led by Bryan Yamami and Masato Baba, continues to define a modern American style of taiko, blending traditional forms with an innovative and fresh aesthetic.