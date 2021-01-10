Tests are key to determining if UK variant of COVID-19 has arrived in Yellowstone County

"If there's a significant amount of change in the spike protein of the variant there is a theoretical possibility that the vaccine may not be as effective to the strain," Ku said.

Some encouraging news arrived late last week when the Associated Press reported that a study of the Pfizer vaccine found it was capable of protecting against both the UK variant and a variant that has emerged in South Africa. The study is preliminary and still needs to be reviewed by outside experts, according to the AP.

Even if vaccines in distribution end up less effective against the UK variant, they will still be effective for the versions of the virus they were designed to protect against.

The CDC's position is that an effect on vaccines is unlikely "because of the nature of the immune response to the virus," and according to a Jan. 3 update on variants the CDC reported that currently "there is no evidence to suggest that the variant has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy."

Ku emphasized that things are still early when it comes to understanding this particular strain and its greater implications. "We don't know much about this. This is just starting to pop up," he said.