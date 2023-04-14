The Longview, Texas, Chamber of Commerce is bringing 42 community leaders to Billings next week for their annual InterCity Visit.

The InterCity Leadership Visit is designed to introduce Longview leaders to beneficial ideas from model communities throughout the United States. These trips have yielded valuable lessons that have been applied to the improvement of the Longview area.

They chose Billings as their destination this year to learn about our placemaking initiatives, entrepreneurial support, healthcare, education, and our workforce retention strategies.

“InterCity Visits provide an opportunity for the visiting community to learn and share best practices,” said John Brewer, president and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce. “This is our opportunity as the host community to roll out the red carpet and connect our guests to our community leaders and ideas that have made Billings a great place to do business and raise a family.”

During their visit to Billings, participants will have the opportunity to hear from economic development professionals, developers, elected officials, entrepreneurs, and educators.

Time will be spent exploring and learning about innovative programs to strengthen our workforce, build a stronger community, and expand commerce in our region. By the end of the trip, participants will have developed stronger relationships to align, vision, and implement initiatives to advance the Longview area.

“We are so proud Longview chose Billings and we are ready to provide an amazing experience to their attendees,” said Billings Chamber Board Chairwoman Julie Seedhouse, Century 21 broker.

“The InterCity Visit is similar to the Billings Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Aspirational City Visit & Leadership Exchange’ in which Billings community leaders visit other cities.”

In recent years, the Billings Chamber has visited Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.