Montana State University Billings invites the community to the 10th annual Girls-n-Science event on Saturday, to take part in a variety of hands-on STEM activities beginning at 1 p.m. in Alterowitz Gym.
This event is designed to encourage young females to explore many science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities, with emphasis on participants in the middle school age group. Featuring more than 30 interactive booths, STEM-related professionals showcase science to girls in fun, educational ways while giving them one-on-one contact with important role models.
While activities are designed to challenge participants in fourth through eighth grades, the entire family is welcome. Participants must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required for the event, and the first 300 girls will receive a commemorative souvenir backpack.
New to this year’s activities, 65 seventh and eighth grade girls have registered to attend “Girls-n-Science: A Taste of STEM”. Registration for the event filled up in less than two weeks, according to a press release from MSUB.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu/girls.