Hundreds of bikers, along with flatbed trucks and semis, will bring more than $60,000 worth of toys into Rimrock Mall on Sunday, Dec. 8. The group will depart Billings Fire Department Station 1 at noon en route to the mall. This is the 35th year the Road Dogs will try to bury the Salvation Army Angel Tree in toys.
The community can help the Road Dogs make sure area children receive Christmas presents by attending the Holiday Jam and Auction at the Elks Club, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Live music will be provided by Fake News.
Additionally, donors can help make a difference for someone in need this holiday season by visiting one of the Charity Trees located throughout the mall. Donations benefit the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and others in the community, according to a press release from the mall.
You have free articles remaining.
Separately, the Salvation Army’s last day for families to sign up for gifts is Monday, Dec. 9. To sign up for assistance with toys for children 0-17 years old, take photo identification for adults, and birth certificates, Social Security cards or another form of identification for children to The Salvation Army, located at 2100 Sixth Ave. N., from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
The Salvation Army will also accept donations of new, unwrapped toys from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 13.