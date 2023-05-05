A former member of the Montana National Guard was sentenced Friday to nearly five years in prison after getting caught in a joint operation targeting pedophiles in the Billings area.

Thomas Clay Sebastian admitted in federal court that in 2021 he drove to a park in Billings thinking he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex. Instead, he was arrested by local and federal agents.

Everything he valued about himself is gone, the 25-year-old said at his sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. He no longer has a career in the military, all of his friends have left him and he can’t be an uncle to his nieces. Tearfully, Sebastian apologized to his family.

Sebastian, who enlisted in the National Guard at 17, was just days away from a deployment in October 2021 when he began an exchange online with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The conversation became sexually charged, with Sebastian sending photos of himself and asking for pictures of the girl with her mouth open. They agreed to meet at Stewart Park, where police arrested Sebastian.

He was one of several people apprehended in a massive effort by multiple law enforcement agencies to catch online predators. Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged Sebastian with child sex abuse. Those charges were dismissed when Sebastian was indicted in federal court with one count of attempting to coerce and entice a person who he thought was a minor into sex. In June 2022, Sebastian reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in which he admitted to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

In her argument for sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie R. Patten asked Judge Watters for a 60-month sentence. Given the opportunity, Patten said, Sebastian would have had sex with a 13-year-old girl. David Merchant, representing Sebastian, argued that he should be sentenced to no more than 60 months.

Watters honored the plea agreement, sentencing Sebastian to 60 months, subtracting three months that he spent in custody following his arrest. She also required that he be placed on federal supervision after he is released from prison. Sebastian’s life will be difficult, Watters told him, but it is not over. She recommended that Sebastian undergo sex offender and substance abuse programs available through the Bureau of Prisons.

“I don’t want you to think that this is the end. Life will go on, and you do have what it takes to be successful,” she said.

Sebastian’s was one of several county and federal cases involving child sex abuse in Billings this week. On Thursday, a Billings man admitted to sexually abusing a girl on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation over a decade ago. Travis Ridenour, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of abusive sexual contact, court documents said. Ridenour is facing up to 10 years in prison for molesting a 13-year-old girl at a Busby home while she was sleeping in 2009.

On Wednesday, Steven Richard Kroll, another Billings man, pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to multiple counts of child sex abuse. In April, an agent with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed several cyber tips of suspected child sex abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, tasked by congressional mandate to process reports of child sexual exploitation and share those reports with law enforcement.

The agent allegedly connected several images of child sex abuse material to an IP address, which was used by an internet subscriber at a residence on Nimitz Road in Billings. Kroll, court documents said, was one of those living at the residence.

DCI agents arrested Kroll May 1, according to charging documents, and he said he uses his laptop to search for and save child sex abuse material. Agents allegedly seized his laptop, and Kroll was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He left custody on a $100,000 bond, and is scheduled to go to trial in October.

Last year, the NCMEC’s CyberTipline received over 32 million reports, the vast majority of which involved child sex abuse material. Reports of enticing children into sexual acts through the internet went from around 44,000 in 2021 to 80,524 the following year. Electronic service providers, such as Facebook, Instagram and Google, accounted for nearly all of the CyberTipline reports submitted last year.