Montana State University Billings will hold its 53rd annual powwow on Friday and Saturday in the Alterowitz Gym on the MSUB campus, with the theme "The Mind is Sacred."

Powwow grand entry begins at 6 p.m. on Friday and will resume on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The Powwow host drum is Showtime Singers from South Dakota; master of ceremonies is Jesse St. John from Fort Thompson, South Dakota; and arena director is Josiah Hugs from Billings.

Head Woman Dancer is MSUB student Marion Hugs, a psychology major, and Head Man Dancer is MSUB student David Evans, an applied science major. Both are from the Crow Tribe.

“The MSUB Powwow is a great way to bring many communities together and celebrate the rich diversity of our Native culture,” said Sunny Day Real Bird, director of MSUB’s Native American Achievement Center.

On Saturday an MSUB alumni breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. in the Glacier Room on MSUB’s campus. It is open to all alumni. Those interested in attending should call (406) 657-2244 to RSVP.

MSUB’s Powwow is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Powwow, visit the Powwow webpage or contact Sunny Day Real Bird at sunnyday.realbird@msubillings.edu.