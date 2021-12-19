As the big oil boom was bottoming out in Billings sometime between 1985 and 1986, developer Steve Corning knew it was going to get bad.

"We were like, 'Everybody left,' " he said. "Lot's of folks just up and left."

In that moment, the notion that decades later Corning with partners like businessman Joel Long would end up shaping much of the retail character of Billings, helping to bring national chains like Walmart and Kohl's and the new Scheels superstore to town, seemed as far distant as the moon.

Because in 1985 everything was going wrong.

"I think that was the darkest hour," Corning said.

Corning is a Billings native and had returned to town in 1979 after a short stint back East. In Billings and the surrounding region the energy boom was in full effect and Corning had seen it as his opportunity to build up his property development business.

And for six years it worked.

His new company started constructing apartments and office buildings, which would fill up almost as fast as he'd get them built. Executives, managers and workers from national oil companies and oil patches from across the country were migrating to Billings at a surprising clip.

"It was definitely a boom time," Corning said.

But as 1985 drew to a close, the energy boom in Eastern Montana and surrounding states evaporated like a mirage. Corning and his company were left with nearly-empty apartment complexes and office buildings. They were in debt to their lenders with no one around to rent their property.

Along with the oilfield workers and oil company managers who fled town, developers in Billings were leaving, too. Many had gone under or had cut their losses and went to look for new opportunities elsewhere.

Corning decided to stay. He and his company had good relationships with their lenders and those lenders were willing to give Corning room to maneuver. It's easier for them just to have the developer handle the problems, he said.

Land developer Joel Long calls it the art of the possible. He has partnered with Corning on projects since the early 1990s and described Corning as a person who continually finds ways to make possible those relationships, deals and partnerships with lenders, national retailers and local renters that to others seem impossible.

And so for the rest of 1980s, that's what Corning did. He and his development company worked to stay afloat and keep their properties as profitable as they could.

"We just worked through it," he said.

During those years, it became increasingly clear that building apartments and office space was not the business Corning wanted. For him it was too volatile to offer any kind of long-term security. Retail development, on the other hand, seemed like the comfortable fit.

In the late 1980s Becky Reno, who would go on to successfully launch the City Brew coffee shop franchise, met with Corning to pitch her idea of opening a chain of video rental stores called Video Library. It became Corning's first retail development project.

(Reno would later sell the profitable Video Library to national rental chain Movie Gallery in 2003 at the height of the video rental boom. By the end of the decade Movie Gallery would go out of business and in-person video rental stores would be mostly wiped out by Netflix.)

By the early 1990s, Corning was looking for his next project. Strip malls had become popular and big box stores were taking off.

Gravel pit to shopping center

The northwest corner of South 24th Street West and King Avenue West — which is now home to many of Billings' busiest box stores, and is the busiest intersection in the city — was an old gravel pit owned by Joel Long.

Long's father had bought the property back in the 1950s. It was a business called Billings Black Top and it mined the gravel for asphalt construction. By the early '90s the pit was mostly spent and Joel Long had purchased it, renaming the company JTL Group. Along with the company, he purchased all the land around it from his father — 250 acres on either side of King.

"It's amazing how far out of town we were for many, many years," he said.

Realtors often called Long, expressing interest in buying parts or pieces of the property, but Long said he wasn't interested in splitting it up. And then Corning asked if Long wanted to partner in developing the whole thing.

Toys R Us and Walmart were both looking to expand in Montana and wanted stores in Billings. Long's property seemed to be the perfect spot.

Toys R Us went in first, Long remembered, followed by Walmart and then Lowe's. Across the street, Best Buy went up, followed by Home Depot.

"That started that whole development," Long said.

Corning and Long then spent the next 10 years building out the rest of the retail space on either side of King, which was filled in by retailers like Ross and Old Navy. Big national chains like to own their buildings, but midsize retailers usually lease, Corning said, attracted to the space by the big retailers that act as anchors.

They create their own gravity, he said.

A decade-long project can be risky and it has to involve the right mix of patience and foresight, Long said. Because it means that the capital used to finance the project stays tied up for 10 years.

For Corning, these projects are successful because of their long-term nature; it makes it easier to weather the ups and downs in the retail market. Retailers have a vested interest in staying in their building and Corning's company, as landlord, has an interest in keeping them there.

With that understanding, Corning said the two sides can often come together and work out a lease agreement that keeps both sides profitable for years.

"You can't be rigid," Long said.

Corning's ability to develop those relationships and shape large, successful retail hot spots across Billings made him a known entity with national retailers.

Shiloh rises

So when Kohl's decided in 2007 it wanted to expand into Billings, the national department store chain called Corning. And Corning knew just where to build.

The southeast corner of Shiloh Road and King Avenue West was another gravel pit owned by Joel Long and Corning believed it made the perfect location for his next retail development project, which would eventually become Shiloh Crossing.

When Corning called up his old friend and asked if he wanted to partner up again, Long had no trouble saying yes.

"You always have a choice," Long said, speaking of partnerships. Corning's work ethic and philosophy about development are a good match for Long, two qualities he respects and shares.

"The mutual respect of each other's ability helped a lot," Long added with a laugh.

Kohl's liked the location at King and Shiloh but it didn't want to be a "lone ranger" out there, Corning said. In 2007, south Shiloh Road had almost no retail development.

Working with Long, Corning decided to build 20,000 square-feet of retail space with the Kohl's project, ensuring there would be more than a dozen other retail shops and businesses along that corner. He also convinced Carmike to build a new movie theater there.

They named the development Shiloh Crossing and it would cost Long some sleepless nights — work began just as the Great Recession hit in 2008. It was the only time Long wondered if they'd gotten in over their heads.

Corning wasn't as concerned. The recession hadn't hit Billings as hard as it did in other areas of the country and interest rates were incredibly low at the time, he said. But it was still a multi-year project, which required patience and hustle to get the right businesses there.

"Then Steve Scheel called me," Corning said.

The sporting goods retailer was transitioning to mega stores and he wanted to build his next one in Billings. But they had to wait for Shiloh Crossing to develop further and for their lease at Rimrock Mall to expire.

The Scheels mega store would not only draw in foot traffic from all over Billings, but bring in shoppers from as far away as North Dakota and Wyoming. That kind of traffic is what smaller retail shops crave but often can't pull in on their own, Long said.

So bringing in Scheels to anchor the south end of Shiloh Crossing had enormous potential for everyone involved, he said.

The land on which Scheels would be built needed geotechnical work in order for construction to happen, and so to close the deal Long sold the land to Scheels for $1.

"They have done extremely well with that store," Corning said.

What's ahead

Looking forward, Corning predicts retail development will move more and more toward mixed-use development, like businesses that include an experiential component.

The West End is also home to the Shiloh Commons project on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Shiloh Road, which has residential space above the stores and restaurants.

Corning also sees more mixed-use with a medical component. And he sees more growth on Billings' West End.

"There's always been this steady westward drumbeat that will continue," he said.

Looking back at Shiloh Crossing now after a decade, and at his first projects at 24th and King, Corning sees a lot of hard work and satisfying success.

"Luck is always a component," he said. "There's so much you can't control."

But within a developer's control is the people with whom that developer chooses to work. Difficult projects test those partnerships and reveal who to trust and who to rely on when it's time to move to the next job.

Finally, Corning said, there will always be problems.

"Your success is managing through problems," he said.

