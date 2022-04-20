The Atomic Circus returns to Montana State University Billings

For the first time since 2019, the Atomic Circus will be taking place at Montana State University Billings.

A fun, multimedia chemistry show designed for kids, this family-friendly event features chemistry experiments, interpretive dancers, and live music. The annual event is brought through collaboration between MSU Billings and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

Shows are free and open to the public at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. They will take place in Petro Theatre on the university campus.

In addition to the public shows, all fifth-grade students in Billings Public Schools will attend the Atomic Circus Experience on April 21 and 22, where they will take in the Atomic Circus show, STEM workshops, and campus tours.

“We are so excited to be working with School District 2 again this year,” says Matt Queen, professor of analytical chemistry. “We get to expose these students and attendees to the wonders of science and the possibilities of higher education.”

Learn more about the https://www.msubillings.edu/chps/aces/atomic-circus.htm.

