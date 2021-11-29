The ax-throwing show goes on the road — with knives

Ox Indoor Axe Throwing has pulled out the knives, and they're hitting the road.

Earlier this month the Billings-based ax-throwing business expanded its repertoire to include throwing knives, something that regular patrons have been asking about almost since Ox's opening in 2019.

"It took a little while," Nick Richardson, a part owner of the business and Ox's general manager, said smiling. "We had some safety concerns."

Along with the knives, Ox will be rolling out a mobile trailer before the end of the year that can be hired out for community events, fairs, company parties or even backyard barbecues.

"We can take this out to block parties; we can do it wherever," said owner Mark Coxwell.

The flatbed trailer was modified to include lights, a waist-high railing and cages for the two throwing areas and targets. Coxwell sees the mobile offering as the next step in Ox's expansion.

Coxwell owns Ox with his wife Becky Richardson and her son Nick, the general manager. Becky and Coxwell both have regular day jobs and leave the majority of the business's operations to Nick and 11 employees.