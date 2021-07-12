The 'Bark Park' opens amid dog ownership boom prompted by pandemic

Despite opening just four days earlier, the Bark Park, a new doggy day care and boarding business, had almost a dozen four-legged friends to take care of on the Monday after the Fourth of July.

“A lot of people own dogs in Billings, and all of them need a place to put their pets when they can’t go with on a trip,” said owner Rusty Ontiveros. “There is a high demand for sitters and places like us.”

The Bark Park is capitalizing on the growing number of people who added a pet during the pandemic. Now, with loosening restrictions for traveling and socializing, the demand for dog sitters and trainers is climbing.

Nationally, the number of households with dogs has grown 36% since 2009 to 49 million households at the end of 2020, making up 39% of the total number of pet-owning households in the country, according to consumer research from Packaged Facts.

The number of dogs in places like the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter dropped in 2020 as more people sought a new pet, and those who may have given up a pet for lack of time had more time than ever in their homes, according to the shelter’s executive director Triniti Chavez.

“Unfortunately, now we are back on average from before the pandemic,” Chavez said.