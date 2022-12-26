The Billings Gazette's 10 most popular online stories from 2022

The Billings Gazette's most popular local online story in 2022, according to data analyzed by Lee Enterprises, was a story that focused on grizzly bear relocation. The article detailed a large spike in relocation numbers among the species, with 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, and 19 relocated in 2021. In 2020, only 26 bears were captured, 18 of which were euthanized.

In January, the Gazette reported on a parking lot scuffle that ended with one off-duty sheriff's deputy injured and another man in the hospital after a subsequent rollover crash. A second off-duty police officer was disciplined for his role in the scuffle. The event was caught on security cameras.

Third on the list of top stories in 2022 is a piece about a special-needs student who was, by Billings School District 2's policy, too old to graduate with her class. The event resulted in an uproar from the community and eventually paved the way for the district to modify its enrollment and graduation policy.

Data shows readers enjoy stories about new businesses or even big changes to existing businesses. That being said, in March the Gazette wrote about plans for a local Costco to move to a new location with a 166,388-square-foot warehouse and 852 parking stalls.

In June, disaster struck Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding region in the form of catastrophic flooding that took out roads, homes and other structures. The flood destroyed a road to one of the main entrances to the park, devastated communities and caused the park to temporarily shut its gates.

The severe flooding in June also impacted the gateway towns surrounding Yellowstone National Park. For example, Red Lodge residents were forced to evacuate due to dangers associated with rushing floodwaters. Bridges were washed out, homes destroyed and roads vanished.

Tragedy of a different kind struck back in July when high winds and bad visibility caused a crash on Interstate 90 that involved 15 passenger vehicles and six commercial vehicles. Six people were killed and many more were injured.

Despite repeated warnings not to do this, it happens every year: folks try to interact with wildlife. The Gazette reported on a "bear jam," which happened after a large group of motorists stopped their bikes to gawk at bears. One of the motorists was seen throwing food to a young grizzly bear — an act that is not only dangerous to people, but may likely prompt wildlife officials to euthanize the animal.

In July, the Gazette reported on the loss of seven nursing homes in Montana. Medicaid reimbursement rates, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, staffing and inflation were among the reasons for the closures. More nursing homes have closed since.

In June, the Gazette reported on an airline passenger that exhibited poor behavior mid-flight. He admitted to "jumping on a beverage cart and pushing a flight attendant into a seat, screaming and trying to take off his clothes."