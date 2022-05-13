The Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County host the 1st annual Ron Muri Fun Run

Kick off the summer with the 1st Annual Ron Muri Fun Run on June 4. This year's event will shower participants with color as they walk or run past five color stations. Choose between a 2 mile or 3.1 mile course then cross the finish line to enjoy food trucks, family friendly activities, live music and camaraderie cheering on fellow runners.

The Ron Muri Fun Run is a unique experience focused less on speed and more on crazy color fun with friends and family. Color-runners come from all different ages, shapes, sizes, and speeds, but everyone who participates will have a blast.

The Ron Muri Fun Run is family friendly, fun, affordable and 100% of the proceeds supports the healthy lifestyles programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County and its mission to enable all youth, especially those who need the Boys & Girls Club most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

“I am happy to give back to an outstanding organization that has been impacting Yellowstone County kids for over 50 years. As more challenges come to light in the coming years, it is my hope that an enhanced physical fitness and wellness initiative will give local kids the resource needed to build healthy habits, increase physical activity and learn additional coping mechanisms” shares Ron Muri, sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs event.

Youths 12 years old and under can participate free with an adult. Individuals 13 years and older can register to participate for $20. Participants will receive a t-shirt to wear during the Ron Muri Fun Run on June 4. Participants can walk, run, or even use a wheelchair the distance. Visit www.BEGREATYELLOWSTONE.org to register.

