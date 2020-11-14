The 'COVID slide' is real for Billings schools, fall test scores show

Billings students' learning suffered at the end of the last school year as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, test scores from this fall show.
Education experts have been expecting significant learning loss nationwide following the abrupt spring transition to online-only school — basically an extension of the "summer slide," where students lose some of what they learned during the previous school year.
The Billings Public Schools test data confirms what educators have already expected. Superintendent Greg Upham said that about 30% of students "never engaged" with remote learning last spring. Many teachers said that they were more focused on the emotional well-being of students than academic instruction during the sweeping shutdowns, and they expected to spend more time than usual reteaching material from last year.
Scores were released during a virtual performance monitoring committee meeting Nov. 5. Students in grades K-2 take FastBridge assessments, and students in grades 3-8 take NWEA MAPS tests.
The assessments are given three times a year. The fall data is generally considered a starting point for measuring improvement throughout the school year, and the tests are treated by administrators as the best assessment data the district has.
Billings students tested notably worse on math assessments than last fall, though some reading scores improved. That's reflective of a national trends, assessment director Roger Dereszynski said, and likely rooted in what parents are best at teaching kids at home.
“They can read with their kids…a lot of our parents can support literacy at home,” he said. “Math instruction’s a different game.”
“There’s a lot more of a COVID slide across the country with some of these experts saying in math, you’re going to see it more in test scores.”
- In middle schools, reading scores generally improved. About 53% of students scored proficient or higher, while last school year 49% did. But math dipped from about 33% to 30%.
- Kindergartners' reading proficiency rates ticked up from last year, but scores dipped for first and second graders. Math scores followed a similar pattern.
- In grades 3-5, reading proficiency rates went up about 5% compared to last year, but math scores dropped.
Comparisons from a previous year are never perfect apples-to-apples — students move, they have different teachers, and the district can switch up learning materials like textbooks. But the scores are widely recognized as a useful way to track general learning trends.
A notable asterisk this year is the district's online-only track. About 2,500 students across the district opted for online-only learning; none of those students in grades K-2 were tested, and those who were in grades 3-8 were broken out into a separate category.
Remote students' scores compared well to other schools, but not all students were tested.
“We did have some issues with attendance, and how engaged some of our online learners are,” Dereszynski said.
There also appeared to be something of a split among those students; while many remote learners scored well, there was also a higher-than-usual percentage of students who scored poorly.
Scores typically have some year-to-year bounce, and that's reflected among grades levels. For example, fourth grade math scores had a 14% drop in proficiency compared to last year's fourth graders; fifth graders had a 5% drop in proficiency compared to last year's fifth graders.
The district's usual trends about income and educational outcomes have also held steady. Like schools across the country, students from low-income families generally have worse educational outcomes than higher-income peers.
For example, test scores are better at a school in Billings like Arrowhead Elementary that serves more affluent families than a school like Orchard Middle School that serves mostly low-income neighborhoods.
There are exceptions among individual students, but the trends have held true for decades.
Remedy
Upham has talked repeatedly about trying to squirrel away COVID-19 stimulus funding to address pandemic-related learning loss. Part of the reluctance of wanting to use the money earlier was to measure learning loss and target students who need help.
He remained committed to that concept at the committee meeting, touching on what's a familiar drumbeat for him — that students who are behind will need help beyond the regular school day, whether that's additional tutoring, summer school, or something different.
“These students are going to need more time," he said.
Trustee Russ Hall floated the idea of recruiting college students for tutoring, but there are additional COVID-19 challenges. Schools are limiting access to buildings, and colleges have tightened rules for students.
“Everyone is just being extra cautious at the moment," said Brenda Koch, an administrator who oversees superintendents.
The district has hired interventionists that were initially part of budget cuts related to a structural deficit in the K-9 district. Each school has a part-time interventionist — teachers that work one-on-one or in small groups with students that need extra help — and schools with a high proportion of students from low-income families have a full-time interventionist.
However, this school year has made the notion of typical teaching, much less catching up, difficult. Students and teachers have been in and out of schools because of positive cases and quarantines.
“They’re all coming in and out at different areas of learning. It’s very challenging and exhausting for teachers and the students too…this year is stretching us intellectually as well as emotionally,” Koch said.
