The 'COVID slide' is real for Billings schools, fall test scores show

He remained committed to that concept at the committee meeting, touching on what's a familiar drumbeat for him — that students who are behind will need help beyond the regular school day, whether that's additional tutoring, summer school, or something different.

“These students are going to need more time," he said.

Trustee Russ Hall floated the idea of recruiting college students for tutoring, but there are additional COVID-19 challenges. Schools are limiting access to buildings, and colleges have tightened rules for students.

“Everyone is just being extra cautious at the moment," said Brenda Koch, an administrator who oversees superintendents.

The district has hired interventionists that were initially part of budget cuts related to a structural deficit in the K-9 district. Each school has a part-time interventionist — teachers that work one-on-one or in small groups with students that need extra help — and schools with a high proportion of students from low-income families have a full-time interventionist.

However, this school year has made the notion of typical teaching, much less catching up, difficult. Students and teachers have been in and out of schools because of positive cases and quarantines.

“They’re all coming in and out at different areas of learning. It’s very challenging and exhausting for teachers and the students too…this year is stretching us intellectually as well as emotionally,” Koch said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.