The Curious Society brings internationally known photojournalists to Billings
The Curious Society brings internationally known photojournalists to Billings

Curious Society

Carol Guzy’s photo is on the first edition of Curious Society Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the MINT office in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY Billings Gazette

The Curious Society, a nonproﬁt organization devoted to supporting photojournalists, publishing their work and mentoring a new generation of photojournalists is hosting their ﬁrst public event, Curious Fest, Friday evening at the Billings Petroleum Club. Doors will open on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. Speakers for the event include; four-time Pulitzer Prize winner Carol Guzy, the 2021 Courage in Journalism award winner Vanessa Charlot, and Kenneth Jarecke, the founder of The Curious Society, will host the event.

Tickets for this event will be available at the door, or can be purchased in advance at: www.CuriousSociety.org.

Members of The Petroleum Club do not need tickets, but they should call the club to reserve their seats at 406-252-6700.

