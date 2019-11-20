Billings Public Schools will get a half-million dollars to beef up its gifted and talented program as part of a new state grant program.
The grant comes from a new $2.6 million pool of money over the next two years that the 2019 legislature signed off on. "Transformational learning," as defined in HB 351, is a wide-open term: "an appropriate means of fulfilling the people's goal of developing the full educational potential of each person."
Some examples floated during the legislature include "personalized learning," a computer-based approach that lets students move through studies at their own pace.
The bill was supported by the state association for gifted and talented students.
School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham said using the grant money to expand School District 2's existing QUEST program was "a great fit."
“There isn’t as much training for students who are exceeding,” he said. “We felt we were shy in the enrichment component of it.”
The grant will partly be used to train regular classroom teachers to incorporate more higher-level thinking into their classes. Students in the QUEST program typically participate one day a week in program-specific activities, but are otherwise in regular classrooms at their home schools.
However, there was a peculiar provision with the new grants. The grants would not be evaluated based on merits or need once all applications were in.
Instead, the grant submission process would be as close as the esoteric world of school finance gets to a quick-draw, old-west gunfight.
You feelin' lucky?
Lockwood officials thought they had a strong application developed for the grant and believed they had it submitted as soon as humanly possible when the window opened.
It processed about five seconds after the opening time, superintendent Tobin Novasio told trustees at the district's November meeting. But Lockwood missed out.
At first, Novasio thought something "fishy" was going on. But once he saw the priority list on grants, he could only shrug.
It turned out that while Lockwood had out-clicked dozens of other schools, it was beat by seconds — perhaps milliseconds — by eight other school districts, missing a grant by only two spots.
Billings went to extraordinary lengths to get a speedy submission. The district had five different people attempting to submit the grant from five different locations, including one in a different town.
You have free articles remaining.
Whether that model will catch on remains to be seen. It's also incorporated in a second grant the was sponsored by Conrad Republican Rep. Llew Jones, who has long been at the center of education lawmaking.
“I guess time will tell," Upham said.
Other programs
Funding for applicants on the grants is determined by the amount of full-time equivalent teachers a district has participating in the "transformational learning plan."
The following districts will get a grant:
- Glendive Elementary: $109,518.75
- Dawson County High: $4,373.75
- Billings Elementary: $254,732.50
- Billings High: $254,732.50
- Conrad Elementary: $30,503.00
- Conrad High: TBD
- Evergreen Elementary: $94,105.00
- Great Falls High: $105,462.50
- Bigfork High: TBD
- Bigfork Elementary: $66,847.00
- Plevna K-12: $6084.38
Some, like Conrad, are notable early adopters of a computer-based personalized learning model. Then-superintendent Sharyl Allen advocated for the bill at the legislature, detailing the district's implementation of a personalized learning model. Allen now helps manage the grant for OPI as the transformational and personalized learning manager.
New Conrad superintendent Sean Beddow said that the district is committed to the personalized learning approach, but will likely tweak its implementation in some ways. The district will also use the grant to try to add more opportunities for high schoolers like industry certifications and dual credit courses, which typically require additional training for teachers and are often harder for small schools to offer.
Beddow compared the submission process to trying to get Garth Brooks tickets before they sold out — "click and refresh, click and refresh."
"I get that they didn't want to make it competitive," he said.
Districts who didn't get the grant are given first priority for future funding. The law creating the grant sets aside about $1 million this school year, $1.5 million next school year, then about $2.1 million for each of the next two school years.
Schools receiving grants can also permissively levy — a non-voted tax — for matching funds from their local tax base. But the money isn't intended to become part of schools' base funding.
The grant money can't be shifted to a different purpose; for example, it couldn't be used to try to patch a structural deficit that Billings officials are grappling with.
“It’s intended almost like a research and development fund in the private sector,” said Montana School Boards Association Executive Director Lance Melton during testimony on the bill at the legislature.