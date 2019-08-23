Although the historic residence now operates as a museum, it is unnerving how much it feels like a home – and that’s because it is one.
The entire main floor echoes of a family who shared meals in the dining room, hosted dinner parties, played music, made cookies in the kitchen, gathered around the Christmas tree and did just about everything else a typical family would do.
It is the place that Preston Boyd Moss built in 1903 for his family – wife, Mattie (and her parents) and children (from oldest to youngest) Woodson Jackson, Kula, Melville Hollingsworth, Preston Boyd Moss, Jr., David Hickman Moss III and Virginia.
The Moss family has often been placed upon a pedestal throughout Billings history and by many residents. The mansion stands tall in the heart of our beloved city – a center stage for portraits, public events and weddings. To some degree, the family became dehumanized by the lure of grandeur and tales of the home being haunted by its adored residents.
Deaths
P.B. and Mattie; Virginia and Melville; and Mattie’s parents, George and Iantha Woodson all died in the house.
Melville was the middle child of six and lived in the home her entire life until she died at 88 years old. According to Jennette Rasch, curator at the Moss Mansion, Melville was as generous and loving as her parents.
One account tells of a group of boys ringing the doorbell and running away. Upon the second or third time, one boy saw the double bass sitting in the French Parlor. When his friends ran off, Melville opened the door and the boy stood, shocked that he was left behind. He told Melville he was admiring the instrument and wanted to learn to play it. She took the young man on as a student and taught him to play, free of charge. That boy grew to be an exceptional musician in New York.
Virginia died suddenly from diphtheria in the home at age 5. Her death was quick and shocking. According to her 1908 death announcement, “Virginia was in unusually good health until Sunday evening, when she complained of a slight indisposition. Monday morning she appeared to be feeling better and seemed to improve until yesterday noon, when her condition changed for the worse. Dr. J. H. Rinehart was hastily summoned to the bedside of the little girl, and with Mr. Moss he hurried to the Moss residence.”
Virginia died from diphtheria in her room, on the second floor of the mansion, surrounded by her family. Her mother, Mattie, also contracted diphtheria, but overcame the disease.
The haunting
Initially, staff weren’t to speak of paranormal activity in the home. Believed to be bad publicity or subject to other reactions, it was kept mum until recent years.
Virginia is believed to be the most commonly heard, seen and felt spirit in the mansion.
Rasch, along with Marlene McCave, event manager at the Moss, approach the situation with a healthy dose of skepticism and add that the mansion is usually quiet. Still, both believe they have had paranormal encounters.
Recently, Rasch heard voices conversing back and forth, as well as a young girl giggling.
“Sounds can carry from outside into the mansion, so we are always very aware of that. But this was different. I checked outside, no one was there. But then, I heard the voices again – this time, I knew they were coming from inside and I was alone in the house,” said Rasch.
Rasch set the security system before leaving that evening. If someone were in the house, the alarm would go off when they tried to leave. The alarm was not triggered.
In addition, McCave was preparing to leave the mansion one evening when she heard a young girl call out, “Daddy!”
The disembodied voice was shocking to McCave. Again, no one was on the grounds, and the ghostly shout came from inside.
The French Parlor harbors the piano and a gold-plated harp similar to Melville’s original harp. It was also the room that hosted the Moss family’s funerals and/or wakes. The energy in the parlor is vastly different than any other room on the main floor. It was the room Melville may have loved the most. It is a blend of beauty, life and death.
Guests and staff have reported feeling or seeing playful Virginia peeking around the staircase to the great hall, where her parents would host parties. Orbs, which are luminescent spheres seen by the human eye, have also been reported.
Upstairs, the home takes on a completely different atmosphere.
The grandparent’s room, where George and Iantha stayed, is reported by visitors and staff to feel heavy with grief. According to Rasch, they loved Virginia very much – she was undoubtedly the family favorite, and her untimely death was devastating to them.
The master suit, where P.B. and Mattie slept, is connected to Virginia’s room. It was reported by a groundskeeper that when he entered the room, the bed was orderly and everything as it should be, when he returned he noticed the bed appeared as though a small child had been jumping on it.
Virginia’s room includes the original carriage that each Moss child was pushed in as an infant, as well as clothing and toys.
The girl’s room, which was shared by Kula and Melville is a rose-colored room that Melville remained in until she became too ill and frail to manage the stairs. She passed away downstairs. The nurse attending to Melville claimed that she saw Virginia’s ghost standing by Melville at the moment of her death.
The boy’s room is charming and playful. It even displays a boat made by David, with a half-titled “Monta” on the hull, in red fingernail polish he had stolen from his sister. The name, Montana, isn’t finished because his mother took the polish upon discovering what her son had done.
The top floor is closed to the public. It served as quarters for the two Swedish maids and the “ball room.” Not a ballroom for dancing, but a playroom for the children. On each side hangs small hoops to play basketball and enough space for the children to run and play.
The attic holds the most precious of all remnants throughout the mansion. Along the walls and beams of the eave are the names of the Moss children, written in chalk more than 100 years ago and somehow preserved as if they had done it just yesterday.
The chalk-written names are a fitting metaphor for the Moss Mansion. Like the furniture, walls, beds, clothes, toys, hair brushes, kitchen utensils, dinnerware, books and every other treasure the Moss holds, the home echoes of the only family that has ever lived there. In many ways, they still live there. Captured in time, like an eternal photograph.
In that way, the Moss Mansion is haunted – a giant memory of this incredible family, filled with their emotions and perhaps, even their spirits.
