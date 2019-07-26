{{featured_button_text}}
Fun at Lake Elmo

People play in the water as a way to beat the heat at Lake Elmo Saturday afternoon.

 BETHANY BAKER Billings Gazette

All this week Billings has seen some of its hottest days of 2019, and the trend will continue through the weekend. 

Friday's high will top out at 92, a degree cooler from Thursday's high of 93, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be mostly sunny with some cloud coverage developing in the afternoon. 

Overnight, the low will drop to 59 and then reach a high of 93 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Come Sunday, milder temperatures are predicted with a high of 86, and then it's back into the 90s all next week. 

