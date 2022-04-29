‘The hippest place for jazz between Seattle and Denver:’ Erik Olson on bringing the sounds of the Big Easy to the Magic City

Billings doesn’t really seem like a jazz city. After all, we’re about a hundred years past the roaring twenties, and the Mississippi bayou is a long way from here.

But that’s an oversimplification, a misunderstanding of Billings as a place and jazz as an art form.

Erik Olson knows that. “It’s great, man” he said of Billings’ jazz scene. “This is the hippest place for jazz between Seattle and Denver, by far. There’s a big following for it around town, and there’s a lot of great players who live here.”

Olson is one of the best of those great players. His primary instrument is piano, but that’s underselling it. He can play saxophone and bassoon, as well as “pretty much all the different woodwinds. I play way too much stuff.”

But the keys are his first love, and the one he keeps coming back to. He’ll play organ, he’ll play piano, he even dabbles in accordion.

Olson has been a musician for as long as he can remember. As the son of two band teachers, music was always there.

He started playing piano at five. By his early teens, he was playing gigs at Walkers Grill alongside his father, Craig. The pair would drive up from their hometown of Powell, Wyoming to Billings to play shows as part of the Craig Olson Orchestra.

“That’s when I started becoming really interested in music,” Erik remembered. He graduated with a music degree from the University of Wyoming, and moved to Billings after college seven years ago.

It hasn’t always been easy, and he’ll admit that he wanted to quit at times. “My parents made me stick it out earlier on,” he said. “I ended up becoming self-sufficient and I didn’t need them to inspire me anymore.”

But those were minor hiccups. “I’ve kind of always loved [music,] really,” he said.

Music is loving him back. Olson’s full time job now is music. He teaches lessons and tunes pianos. But that’s mostly a side job. The real work is the playing. He plays in so many groups he struggles to remember them all. He’s in a funk band called Big Caboose and the Soul Penetrators. He’s one of the Walk ‘Em Boys in Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys.

His main collaborators are a trio of Billings musicians. One is Bill Honaker, who drums and owns Walkers. Olson also works closely with guitarist Alex Nauman. The first two collaborated in high school, while Olson was growing up in Powell, just down the highway from Nauman’s hometown of Greybull, Wyoming. Nauman introduced Olson to Parker Brown, a jack of all trades who specializes in the bass.

All in all, Olson likes to play three or four shows a week. He plays every Thursday night at the Jazz Jam Sessions at Craft Local, and he’ll gig at Walkers whenever he can.

But the venue that’s wound up becoming the best fit for Olson’s jazz shows is a strange one: the Art House Cinema and Pub. How did a movie theater become a jazz club? After all, you’re more likely to catch a showing of “The Jazz Singer” there than an actual jazz singer.

Every show Olson plays at the Art House becomes his new favorite show. “Every one is the new bar,” he said. “I love it. The Art House is my favorite place to play in the whole world.”

There’s a lot of things that go into that. Olson thinks the Art House’s vibe is “really really cool.” He loves the people who work there, and he loves the aesthetic of the room. “It sounds great in there, too,” he added.

But the real difference for the Art House is the audience. “If you go to these shows,” Olson said, “people are sitting down and being really respectful and listening. It feels more like a performance. You’re not competing with people talking. It’s really refreshing to have an audience that isn’t a bar audience that’s just going nuts and blabbing.”

The Art House is a whole package deal for Olson. “Everything clicks there,” he said.

The love is mutual. Matt Blakeslee, executive director and founder of Art House, called Olson "one of the greatest musicians our city has... Many people who have experienced Eric’s work have ran to me after the show to communicate how blown away they are by his skill and heart. At Art House our focus has always been bringing the best film, art, and culture to our city. While film will always be our first love, music a big piece for our vision for how we use our venues. Erik easily fits that categorization of 'the best.' It’s a no-brainer for us."

Olson's relationship with the Art House is so strong that he recorded his first album there. “Erik Olson Quartet: Live at the Art House” was released Friday, April 22. It’s nine tracks, an hour and sixteen minutes of music recorded live at a July 2021 show Olson played at the Art House with Honaker on drums, Parker on bass and Nauman on guitar.

The process behind the album had to start with the music. During COVID, Olson’s job as a musician basically ceased to exist. “I was bored and going nuts,” he remembered. “So I just wrote a bunch of music during that time.”

While he’s writing songs, Olson likes to sit at the piano but think of the melodies in his head first. “I think that keeps it a little more pure,” he said. “Instead of being influenced by muscle memory, I like to try to create using just my brain.”

Once the songs were out of his brain, Olson and the rest of his group played that July Art House show as their first big comeback after the COVID lockdowns. “We wanted to make it a big event,” Olson said.

“We’re pretty happy with how it turned out,” Olson said of the album, which was recorded, mixed and mastered by Monte Nickles, the audio engineer at Tippet Rise. The record is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

On Sunday, May 1, Olson will perform again at Art House, this time as part of the Erik Olson Organ Trio alongside Honaker on drums and Craig Hall on guitar. It’s a bit different from Olson’s usual shows. He’ll be playing a Hammond organ instead of his usual piano, and Olson said the music will be “more in the soul jazz vein, like boogaloo type of music.”

Olson promises more groove at this show. “It’s almost danceable,” he said. “It’s a party vibe instead of classic jazz stuff.”

Even though he usually plays that “classic jazz stuff,” Olson’s listening tastes are all over the map. “If you checked out my top 100 most played songs on Spotify,” he said, “every single genre that exists would be on there. I feel like it’s easy to find good music within each genre. The top 5% of each genre is great music, no matter what.”

He’s into punk rock, singling out Canadian band PUP as a particular favorite. He also mentioned Kanye West, which makes sense considering the jazz influences that West has picked up and put on records like “Late Registration.”

Music even branches into Olson’s family life. He called his father his biggest influence. His wife, Elisa, is also a musician who plays around Billings. The couple have two children, six-year-old Oliver and three-year-old Louis. Oliver has started playing piano in earnest. “He’s having fun,” Olson said.

Now, as Olson continues to thrive in Billings’ jazz scene, he looks at the pioneers who paved the way for him. He speaks effusively about Brad Edwards, a drummer and public radio host who was a titan of local jazz until his death in 2019. Olson said those early musicians like Edwards and Olson’s own father started a “kind of culture that cultivated a scene here. That scene has been taken care of. People keep grooming it and getting people involved.”

Why Billings specifically? Olson still isn’t totally sure. “I don’t know,” he said. “But I like it.”

