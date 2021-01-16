The insurrection lesson: Billings teachers and parents react to Capitol siege

“It definitely made them [the students] think about how horrific that act was … It is very easy to look back on that day and say, ‘They got back to business by the end of the night.’ But the fact of the matter is, we’ll be dealing with what happened last week for a long time,” Gage said.

Gerald Boschert, who teaches ancient and world history at Eileen Johnson Middle School in Lockwood, took a break from lecturing on ancient Greece on Jan. 7 and opened his class with a brief talk on what occurred in the Capitol. Many of the students, he said, came to class unaware.

“I don’t know if they really did not see it, because many don’t watch old-fashioned television, or if they did see it and just don’t comprehend it. But, I tried to explain to them why it was such a dark day,” he said.

That conversation led to a question from one student of whether their teacher thought there would be more riots, which he said he doubted. However, without trying to scare his students, Boschert said he’d never been so scared for the state of the Union. Misconstruing the events of Jan. 6, he said, has only contributed to that concern.

“Look at the facts. See what you see, and don’t let anyone twist and lie to you about what happened,” said Boschert, who has been teaching for nearly 25 years.