The Marble Table to open on Montana Avenue

For better, or worse

The Marbles have been married for five years and have four children ages 9 to 16 in their blended family.

“Some people find it off-putting, working with their spouse, but I actually like him. I can hang out with him,” said Jen. “We balance each other out really well.” While Jason will cover the kitchen, Jen’s role will be business manager.

“It’s not for everyone, that’s for sure,” Jason said of the restaurant industry. He’s remained dedicated to the business “purely for the passion for food and for loving the job.” He attributes his work ethic to helping his father run a nursery on Poly Drive.

“I’ve never been a stranger to working hard, growing up working in a small family business,” Jason said. That horticultural background has also come in handy, and the Marbles maintain a home garden.

“It gives you an appreciation for where your food comes from and an understanding of how it goes from the seed to your plate,” Jason said.

The Marbles are calling the food offered at The Marble Table “elegant comfort food.”

