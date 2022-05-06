The Montana Native Women's Coalition and Zonta Club of Billings hosting third annual MMIP March

On May 15, the Zonta Club of Billings and The Montana Native Women’s Coalition are partnering with local community experts and leaders to host the third annual MMIP march to recognize the plight of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). This event, called the 2022 MMIP March, is being held in downtown Billings. This public event is for activists, community members, and supporters to raise awareness of and bring justice to the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people and to ensure this crisis is not forgotten amidst the turbulence of our current events.

The march starts at the Wise Wonders parking lot (2nd Avenue North and North 31st Avenue) with prayer and drumming and ends at Skypoint (2nd Avenue North and North Broadway) with speakers, dancing, drumming, and prayer.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. Speakers will include State government representatives, survivors, and local community advocates – discussing legislation, sharing stories, and providing updates on local, state, and federal action to combat this crisis.

The Billings community continues to band together to bring awareness to this issue as COVID-19 exacerbates violence and trafficking across the country. The urgent need to address the violence affecting Native Americans continues. More information is available on the Zonta Club of Billings Facebook event page. It is recommended to wear the color red – ribbon skirts, regalia, hats or shoes.

This event is an opportunity for the community to come together in a safe way for healing and progress. All participants are asked to wear a mask to ensure that the community stays safe.

To donate to this cause, visit the GoFundMe set up for this event. Any questions can be directed to Anna Schmitt at annaschmitt333@gmail.com.

