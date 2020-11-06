The prairie's voice: Tracy Linder sculpts objects from the earth's fabric in new YAM exhibit

That process, which Linder has experienced, isn’t talked about often. “It’s a difficult moment," she said. "It’s sad. It’s not just an economic loss to them; they have taken care of this cow throughout her pregnancy, and disaster strikes, and you just have to make the best of it.”

A dozen calf sculptures shaped from leather are on display across the ground of the main floor gallery, placed gingerly atop mulch. After researching Chicago’s Field Museum practices, Linder approached the YAM for permission to use mulch in the museum, which has been frozen, thawed, and refrozen to kill any insects or eggs. “The last thing you want to do is infest (the museum),” she said.

The piece contrasts these grafts with the ideas of eating beef. Three are hanging, reminiscent of pulling the calf from its mother, as well as a slab of beef hung at a butcher’s shop.

“We are so withdrawn from the source of our food when we go to the grocery store. It’s so easy to buy a steak and not think about the life,” said Linder, who was inspired by Wendell Barry’s statement that "eating is an agricultural act."